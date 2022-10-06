Energy Alert
West Memphis faces allegations of $7M in city funds misreported in 2020

West Memphis City Hall
West Memphis City Hall(WMC)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Action News 5 is following allegations of city funds being misreported out of West Memphis.

West Memphis city leaders are investigating how more than $7 million in spending was incorrectly reported. This was shown in the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit.

Many mistakes came from “misstatements in assets, liabilities, and other sources like the city’s general fund.” However, the report did acknowledge changes made by city leadership to correct the issue.

Action News 5 reached out for a statement from West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon:

“Auditors found similar things under previous administrations as they do each year in numerous governmental organizations around the state.”

He goes on to say since there was nothing criminal involved they’ve considered this a closed matter, learned from it, put a correction plan in place and moved on.

