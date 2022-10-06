Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Woman turns $10 lottery ticket into $1 million prize on way to birthday party

Lottery officials in South Carolina say a lucky woman won a $1 million prize while on her way...
Lottery officials in South Carolina say a lucky woman won a $1 million prize while on her way to a birthday party.(cgj0212 via canva)
By Anisa Snipes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A Georgia woman made a lucky stop at a store in South Carolina while on her way to a birthday party.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the woman, whose name was not released, called her husband from a BK World Shop in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she purchased for $10.

“You won $1 million, why are you so calm?” lottery officials said the woman’s husband asked her.

“Because it hasn’t sunk in,” she responded.

WHNS reports the couple met after the birthday party to cash the $1 million winning ticket.

The South Carolina Lottery said the woman’s husband has already bought something special, but she has not yet decided on her next purchase.

“Until I make a big purchase, it’s not real,” the woman shared with lottery officials.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2308 East Matthews
Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, United States District Judge James Moody, Jr. sentenced 49-year-old Brandi...
Woman sentenced to prison for misusing veteran husband’s disability funds
A burnt oven sits in the ashes of what used to be a home.
“I want him to pay for what he has done”: Community on edge after several homes catch fire
Captain Brad Snyder said his department got a call at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday about the shooting on...
One injured in shooting
A unique dining experience is coming to Northeast Arkansas.
Korean restaurant opening in Jonesboro

Latest News

The symbol for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Musk lawyers say Twitter refusing new $44B bid for company
Law enforcement personnel arrive to the scene of an active shooter in Dearborn, Mich.,...
Police negotiate with shooting suspect in hotel near Detroit
Alejandro D. Ontiveros, 32, is charged with aggravated endangering of a child, aggravated...
Woman fends off burglar with frying pan, police say
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
‘Our worst fears’: Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Man pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy for Capitol attack