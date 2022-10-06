Women’s health fair offering free screenings, wellness checks

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Methodist Medical Center wants to ensure all Northeast Arkansas women are healthy.

The Paragould hospital is hosting a Women’s Health Fair from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Dr.

The fair will offer blood glucose and cholesterol screenings, as well as blood pressure checks.

Several participating vendors will offer other on-site health information and screenings.

The fair is free to the public.

For more information, call AMMC at 870-239-7000.

