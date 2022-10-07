25 Arkansas faces #23 Mississippi State Saturday in Starkville

Arkansas goes on the road to take on No. 23 Mississippi State in a battle between a pair of SEC West foes. Kickoff between the Hogs and Bulldogs from inside Davis Wade Stadium is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, on SEC Network.

10 Things to Know

1. – This year’s schedule, which has featured four ranked FBS opponents in the first six games, is Arkansas’ “toughest” schedule since last season, when the Razorback also faced four ranked FBS opponents in their first six games. Since 2020, 21 of Arkansas’ 27 FBS opponents have either been ranked or received votes in the national polls.

2. – Arkansas holds an 18-13-1 series edge over Mississippi State. The two programs first met in 1916 with the Bulldogs defeating the Razorbacks 20-7 in Memphis. The Hogs have defeated Mississippi State in the last two meetings in 2020 and 2021. In Arkansas’ last trip to Starkville, Miss., in 2020, the Razorbacks took down the Bulldogs, 21-14. Arkansas won nine consecutive games over Mississippi State from 1999-2007.

3. – Dwight McGlothern, an LSU transfer, has accounted for all three of the Razorbacks’ interceptions this season. His three interceptions are tied for most among all SEC defenders. McGlothern has started all five games at cornerback.

4. – LB Bumper Pool’s race to become the Hogs’ all-time leading tackler continues this Saturday at Mississippi State. He is currently 14 tackles shy of surpassing LB Tony Bua’s 408 career tackles, which have been the program record since 2003. Pool collected his team-leading 19th career double-digit tackle effort last Saturday against No. 2 Alabama.

5. – Through five games, QB KJ Jefferson is the only FBS quarterback to throw for over 1,000 yards and rush for over 300 yards this season. He has run for a touchdown in four of the Hogs’ five games.

6. – K Cam Little has connected on 24-of-30 field goal tries and all 66 of his point-after attempts in his career. His career field goal percentage currently stands at 80.0%, which would rank first all-time in Arkansas’ program history.

7. – LB Drew Sanders leads all FBS defenders in sacks (6.5) this season. Sanders has tallied at least half a sack in all five games, including multiple sacks in two of those five contests. Sanders has racked up 43 total tackles (22 solo) with a team-leading 7.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 6.5 sacks through five games.

8, – WR Jadon Haselwood leads Arkansas’ receiving corps through five games this season with a team-high 24 catches for 251 yards (10.5 avg.) and a pair of touchdowns. A transfer from Oklahoma, Haselwood has caught three or more passes in each of his first five games as a Razorback and has tallied at least one reception in 17 straight games dating back to the start of the 2021 season.

9. – Arkansas leads the SEC and ranks second nationally in sacks (21), five more than the next closest SEC team (Ole Miss). Eight Razorback defenders have recorded at least one sack this season.

10. – RB Raheim “Rocket” Sanders is Arkansas’ leading ball carrier through five games, totaling 609 yards on 105 carries (5.8 avg.) with four scores on the ground. He leads the SEC in both rushing yards (609) and rushing yards per game (121.8) while ranking second in all-purpose yards (625) this season. Sanders, who has also caught 10 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown, is the only FBS player with 600+ rushing yards and 100+ receiving yards on the season. Sanders became the sixth ball carrier in Arkansas history to run for 100 or more yards against Alabama last Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.