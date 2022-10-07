Energy Alert
Arkansas marijuana sales see $800K per day in September

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced Friday, Oct. 7 the state sold 4,571 pounds of marijuana for the month of September, grossing $23.9 million in revenue.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The state of Arkansas brought in another hefty number of sales of marijuana last month.

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced Friday, Oct. 7 the state sold 4,571 pounds of marijuana for the month of September, grossing $23.9 million in revenue, according to content partner KARK.

Spokesperson Scott Hardin said it was the year’s largest month of sales.

“Patients spent approximately $800,000 daily in September on medical marijuana purchases,” he explained.

Scott noted the state is expecting sales this year to surpass totals from 2021.

“Additionally, 4,571 pounds is the largest month for sales in 2022. Through the first nine months of 2022, patients have spent $205 million to obtain 36,600 pounds of medical marijuana,” he said. “We anticipate 2022 sales will surpass the $264.9 million spent in 2021.”

In comparison, sales for July and August had been roughly $23.2 million for each month.

Of the 38 medical marijuana dispensaries in Arkansas, the Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood sold the most product, moving 431 pounds in September, while Suite 443 in Hot Springs followed closely with 407 pounds. At least 18 dispensaries sold over 100 pounds for September.

In Arkansas, there are currently 92,035 active patient cards, allowing the holder to purchase and use marijuana in the state. The first marijuana dispensary in the state opened in 2019.

