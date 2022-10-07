Boil order issued for Dyess

DYESS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Mississippi County community is currently under a boil order advisory over issues with their water system.

The Arkansas Department of Health said as of 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, the city of Dyess is under the order over “treatment interruptions” in their water system. This also affects the rural water system.

You are advised to boil your water for several minutes before drinking or using it while cooking until further notice.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.