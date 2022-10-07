Energy Alert
Boil order issued for Dyess

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DYESS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Mississippi County community is currently under a boil order advisory over issues with their water system.

The Arkansas Department of Health said as of 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, the city of Dyess is under the order over “treatment interruptions” in their water system. This also affects the rural water system.

You are advised to boil your water for several minutes before drinking or using it while cooking until further notice.

