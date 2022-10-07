City warning residents of vandalism at park

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Greene County city wants you to be mindful of any acts of vandalism following a recent case at one park.

The Paragould Arkansas Parks Facebook page posted images of an incident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Harmon Park. They said multiple people were involved and fled the scene.

Crews were working on Wednesday, Oct. 5 on the broken equipment, but officials called the act “inexcusable”.

If you see any acts of vandalism like this in your area, you are encouraged to call the Paragould Police Department at 870-236-7621.JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -

