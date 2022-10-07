Energy Alert
Family Council speaks out on opposition over marijuana measure

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group wanting to put a stop to voters deciding on a measure to permit recreational marijuana use in Arkansas is speaking out on their opposition.

Family Council Action Committee made a stop in Jonesboro on Friday, Oct. 7 ahead of the November ballot to discuss a variety of issues.

Among them is the widely-contested Issue 4, which would authorize the recreational use of marijuana in Arkansas.

The Family Council issued a statement on Thursday, Oct. 6 in opposition to the measure.

Executive Director Jerry Cox believes the language of the amendment is too vague and voters may not see the benefits it claims to bring.

“When you look at their funding formula for the police, they don’t tell you how much money they’re going to allocate for the police,” he said. “They say ‘it’ll be a stipend’, well a stipend is usually a little bonus or something at the end of the year. We’re not talking about longer-term salary increases.”

Cox added taxes from the bill would not produce enough money for items such as equipment or patrol cars for police.

He also said the bill does not give enough power to lawmakers and local governments.

“The legislature can’t regulate it because the amendment says it can’t be regulated by the legislature, city councils can’t zone it or tax it,” he said.

Cox also believes the drug problem could exacerbate in the state if the bill passes, saying Arkansas is not equipped to battle an even bigger drug problem.

“We don’t have a very good drug treatment network here in our state as some states do. And so what we’re going to have is a business that moves into Arkansas, whose entire model in turn creates more people addicted to their drug,” he said.

Cox urged voters to read the bill before heading to the polls in November.

