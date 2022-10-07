Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

FIRST LOOK at ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ starring Chris Pratt as Mario

Nintendo released the first official trailer for its new "Super Mario Bros. Movie."
Nintendo released the first official trailer for its new "Super Mario Bros. Movie."(Universal Pictures via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nintendo has revealed its first official trailer for a new Mario Bros. animated movie featuring Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario.

The nearly 2-minute and 30-second trailer for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” debuted on YouTube to over a million views upon its release on Thursday.

Pratt is joined in the film by Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The animated film is produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo. It will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

“Nintendo’s Mario and Luigi are the most iconic and beloved characters in the gaming universe. It has been an incredible honor to work with Miyamoto-san over the past few years to bring this story to film in a way that is authentic to its roots,” Chris Meledandri, Illumination’s founder and CEO, said.

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on “Teen Titans Go!” and “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (“Minions: The Rise of Gru”).

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is scheduled to be released on April 7, 2023, in the U.S.

“The release is just around the corner, and we are in the fine-tuning phase finalizing all the details, just as we do with a Nintendo game. It is a film for all ages to enjoy,” Shigeru Miyamoto, representative director of Nintendo, said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2308 East Matthews
Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, United States District Judge James Moody, Jr. sentenced 49-year-old Brandi...
Woman sentenced to prison for misusing veteran husband’s disability funds
A unique dining experience is coming to Northeast Arkansas.
Korean restaurant opening in Jonesboro
A burnt oven sits in the ashes of what used to be a home.
“I want him to pay for what he has done”: Community on edge after several homes catch fire
Captain Brad Snyder said his department got a call at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday about the shooting on...
One injured in shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden aboard Marine One arrives at the Wall Street Landing Zone in New York,...
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ‘62 crisis
Cleo Lemon, Corey Leonard, Corey Williams, Marissa Martinek in 2022 class of Arkansas State...
Throwback Thursday: Lemon, Leonard, Martinek, Williams in 2022 class of Arkansas State Hall of Honor
FILE - The new hats and shoulder bars for the graduates sit on a table before the start of the...
Coast Guard Academy settles suit over cadets-with-kids ban
FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary...
Herschel Walker sticks to abortion denial, blames Democrats