Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Football Friday Night (10/7/22)

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm
FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Week 7 of Football Friday Night features more pivotal matchups. Our Game of the Week is a 5A East tilt. 4-1 Wynne is on the road at 4-1 Valley View. Watch the Yellowjackets & Blazers preview the conference clash here.

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night (10/7/22) - The Rundown

Game of the Week: Wynne at Valley View

Jonesboro at Fort Smith Northside

Greene County Tech at Benton

Paragould at Nettleton

Brookland at Southside

Forrest City at Batesville

Pocahontas at Harrisburg

Trumann at Gosnell

Blytheville at Highland

Rivercrest at Westside

Corning at Hoxie

Walnut Ridge at Piggott

Cross County at East Poinsett County

FFN Superlatives (Player of the Week, Yarnell’s Sweetest Play nominees)

FFN Extra Point: Osceola at Palestine-Wheatley (airing in Saturday 6pm sportscast)

FFN Extra Point: Salem at Melbourne (airing in Saturday 6pm sportscast)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique dining experience is coming to Northeast Arkansas.
Korean restaurant opening in Jonesboro
A man who police said was driving while intoxicated when he crossed the center line and killed...
Man involved in fatal crash receives probation
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says
A judge left this critique for her daughter saying, “tan a tad too dark for her age.”
‘Tan is a tad too dark:’ Pageant judge leaves critique on biracial girl
A woman in Jonesboro has gone viral on social media after a photo was posted showing her...
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Jonesboro Starbucks employee prays with customer

Latest News

Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT.
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Wynne at Valley View
Wynne on facing Valley View
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: 4-1 Wynne on facing Valley View
Blazers preview FFN Game of the Week matchup vs. Wynne
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: 4-1 Valley View on facing Wynne
18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop by Cape...
18-year-old pleads not guilty to murder charge in connection with deadly Caruthersville shooting