Week 7 of Football Friday Night features more pivotal matchups. Our Game of the Week is a 5A East tilt. 4-1 Wynne is on the road at 4-1 Valley View. Watch the Yellowjackets & Blazers preview the conference clash here.

Football Friday Night (10/7/22) - The Rundown

Game of the Week: Wynne at Valley View

Jonesboro at Fort Smith Northside

Greene County Tech at Benton

Paragould at Nettleton

Brookland at Southside

Forrest City at Batesville

Pocahontas at Harrisburg

Trumann at Gosnell

Blytheville at Highland

Rivercrest at Westside

Corning at Hoxie

Walnut Ridge at Piggott

Cross County at East Poinsett County

FFN Superlatives (Player of the Week, Yarnell’s Sweetest Play nominees)

FFN Extra Point: Osceola at Palestine-Wheatley (airing in Saturday 6pm sportscast)

FFN Extra Point: Salem at Melbourne (airing in Saturday 6pm sportscast)

