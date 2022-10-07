Energy Alert
Highland School District holding annual “Pink-Out” game

Highland School District will hold its annual Football Pink-Out game on Friday, Oct. 7, which...
Highland School District will hold its annual Football Pink-Out game on Friday, Oct. 7, which is sponsored by the Student Council.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and for the occasion, various schools across Northeast Arkansas will host “Pink-Out” games, all to raise awareness for the disease.

Any coach will tell you fans and gameday atmosphere plays an essential role in a football game, but on Pink-Out Night, something else is on everyone’s mind that carries a bit more importance.

Highland School District will hold its annual Football Pink-Out game on Friday, Oct. 7, which is sponsored by the Student Council.

President Ava Pendarvis said the message hits close to home, as she has been directly impacted by breast cancer.

“Pink-Out Night is incredibly important to me because I had a grandmother pass away from breast cancer. One of my aunts had breast cancer and survived it,” she said. “I just think that it is so important to look around and give support to these amazing women who have struggled with breast cancer.”

Pendarvis said to see her classmates participate as they have meant so much to her.

“I am always so flattered seeing people dressing up. We’ve had so much participation today,” she said.

Misti Carter, the Highland Student Council sponsor, said events such as Pink-Out Night are essential learning opportunities.

“We stress the importance of academics, but equally as important is teaching these students about empathy and real-life situations that people go through and how important it is that we support them through that,” she said.

