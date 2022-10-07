Energy Alert
Hoxie mayor says new park is “near completion”

Mayor Dennis Coggins explained the new park is being built on Annie Street rather than the old...
Mayor Dennis Coggins explained the new park is being built on Annie Street rather than the old city park location.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A project a long time coming in the city of Hoxie is about to be finished.

Mayor Dennis Coggins explained the new park is being built on Annie Street rather than the old city park location.

He said the project there has been a lot put into this project.

“Two years ago, we got this grant if we donated so much land, so me and my wife donated five or almost six acres of land to the City of Hoxie, then we got a matching grant of $250,000,” Coggins said.

He said the grant would cover the park’s initial costs with no cost to the taxpayer.

Coggins added he’s excited to finish the park and give the citizens of Hoxie another thing to be proud of.

“We’ve almost got everything done that we’re supposed to be doing. We’ve got three pavilions, got three bathrooms built, storage building, and playground equipment is in now,” he said.

A portion of the old city park will be used for a dog park and the other half as an outdoor area for senior citizens.

Coggins expects the park to be completed very soon.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

