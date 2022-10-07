NEA Food Bank employee celebrates 25 years of service

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a momentous occasion on Friday, as the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas celebrated a major milestone for one of its stalwarts.

Christie Jordan, executive director of the Northeast Arkansas Food Bank, celebrated 25 years of service with the organization on Oct. 7.

“I’ve set a lot of goals for the organization and through a lot of teamwork and support,” she said. “We’ve been able to achieve those goals and so it’s exciting to celebrate this milestone.”

Jordan started at the food bank in 1997, and through that time, she said the organization has grown immensely.

“It’s amazing to look back and see the growth of the food bank over the years from starting in a very small building with only two or three employees, it’s fun to look back on that,” she said.

Jordan exclaimed she is excited about the future, adding she hopes for 25 more years of service.

