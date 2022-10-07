What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

No big changes to the forecast as we stay quiet and dry. We do trend cooler this weekend as highs reach the 60s and 70s.

That is all due to a dry cold front that swings through tonight.

Fire danger may rise even higher behind the front as the wind picks up. Most of Region 8′s counties are now under a burn ban.

Overnight lows will go back down into the mid-40s starting Saturday morning.

Our next best chance of rain isn’t until Wednesday night into Thursday

News Headlines

We show you steps taken to keep you safe at haunted houses.

A kind gift will help make sure K-9 officers are available in Baxter County.

Two northwest Arkansas deputies have been kicked off the force for a brutal arrest caught on camera.

