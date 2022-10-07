Energy Alert
What you need to know

Region 8 investigates
Region 8 investigates(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

No big changes to the forecast as we stay quiet and dry. We do trend cooler this weekend as highs reach the 60s and 70s.

That is all due to a dry cold front that swings through tonight.

Fire danger may rise even higher behind the front as the wind picks up. Most of Region 8′s counties are now under a burn ban.

Overnight lows will go back down into the mid-40s starting Saturday morning.

Our next best chance of rain isn’t until Wednesday night into Thursday

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

We show you steps taken to keep you safe at haunted houses.

A kind gift will help make sure K-9 officers are available in Baxter County.

Two northwest Arkansas deputies have been kicked off the force for a brutal arrest caught on camera.

Chase Gage and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

