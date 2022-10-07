Williamson nets 2 goals, Arkansas State women’s soccer wins 4th straight

Aliyah Williamson netted a career-high two goals Thursday afternoon, helping the Arkansas State soccer team to a 3-1 win over Louisiana.

The Red Wolves (6-4-2, 4-1-0 SBC) extended their winning streak to four matches with the win over the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-6-5, 0-3-2). Both teams tallied 14 shots, but A-State accounted for eight on target.

Louisiana took an early 1-0 lead on a penalty kick goal by Karleen Bedre, but that advantage would be short-lived as A-State netted a pair of first-half goals to lead 2-1 at the break.

In the 18th minute, Sarah Strong found Darby Stotts, who scored her team-leading third goal of the year to tie it at 1-1. Just over five minutes later, in the 23rd minute, Williamson gave the Scarlet and Black the lead with what would be the go-ahead goal off a free kick into the box from Haley Husted.

Williamson added her second goal of the day in the 68th minute when Stotts fed a cross into the box, which was then deflected to Williamson’s right foot and into the back of the net to make it 3-1.

A-State looks to keep its streak alive Sunday, traveling to Monroe to face ULM. Match time at Brown Stadium is slated for 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.