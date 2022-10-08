30-year-old tradition to be held in Poinsett County

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re looking to do something this weekend in Poinsett County, the Trumann Wild Duck Festival is going on right now.

The 30-year-old tradition has many vendors, rides, food, and much more, and is always held the second weekend of October.

Among the attractions is Xtreme Laser Tag, which will be open at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Organizers said the event was very popular and was a 2020 Arkansas Best Venue Winner.

Also at the event will be the Southern Express Band who will be performing at 2 p.m. on the outdoor stage.

There will also be free health screenings and vaccinations provided by St. Bernard’s beginning at 9 a.m. at the Gazebo.

For more information, you can visit the Trumann Wild Duck Festival’s Facebook page.

