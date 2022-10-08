Energy Alert
Case of avian flu confirmed in Arkansas commercial poultry flock

On Friday, Oct. 7, the USDA made the confirmation following an investigation in collaboration...
On Friday, Oct. 7, the USDA made the confirmation following an investigation in collaboration with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Division.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Madison County poultry farm has been tested for a positive case of avian flu.

On Friday, Oct. 7, the USDA made the confirmation following an investigation in collaboration with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Livestock and Poultry Division.

Avian flu spreads easily among chickens through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. The virus can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture said there is no public health concern, and avian flu does not affect poultry meat or egg products.

“We have taken immediate action to contain this disease and will continue to work with poultry growers, the industry, and our laboratory partners to protect against its spread,” said Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward. “Arkansas poultry is safe to eat, and consumers can be confident in the safety of their food.”

A news release explained the detected avian influenza virus is the highly pathogenic H5 type, which is more severe and can cause high mortality in poultry flocks. It is the same strain confirmed in other states and wild birds in the Atlantic flyway.

You can find more information on avian flu by clicking here.

