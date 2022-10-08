Energy Alert
Government files opposition to Gravette man’s Jan. 6 motions

According to content partner KNWA, on Thursday, Oct. 6, the prosecution responded to those motions filed by Richard Barnett’s defense team by filing multiple, lengthy briefs opposing them.((Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP File))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KAIT) – The pretrial motions for a Gravette man charged for his actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol are meeting opposition.

According to content partner KNWA, on Thursday, Oct. 6, the prosecution responded to those motions filed by Richard Barnett’s defense team by filing multiple, lengthy briefs opposing them.

Barnett is facing a host of charges and his trial is set to begin on Dec. 12.

The defense team made one motion asking for a count to be dismissed due to “failure to state an offense” alleging the government took a relevant statute “completely out of context”. The prosecution explained the count charges Barnett with “obstruction of an official proceeding” related to the certification of electoral votes that day.

The filing details Barnett’s activities on January 6, including how he “pushed his way into the U.S. Capitol through the east side Rotunda doors with a crowd of rioters while carrying a U.S. flag and a ZAP Hike N Strike 950,000 Volt Stun Gun.” He then made his way to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office, where he put his feet up on her desk and left “menacing handwritten notes.”

The government also explains that while driving back to Arkansas, Barnett turned off location services on his phone, used only cash, and kept his face covered. He also said that agents investigating his house wouldn’t find much because he is a “smart man.”

The government filing continues by explaining the legal standard required for the charge against Barnett, noting that an indictment is sufficient if it “contains the elements of the offense charged and fairly informs a defendant of the charge against which he must defend.

The brief also refers to other multiple cases arising from January 6. “Every district judge to have reached the issue, including this court, has concluded that Congress’ certification of the Electoral College is an ‘official proceeding.’” It also addresses three specific arguments made in Barnett’s filing, citing relevant case law to refute those points.

The prosecution requested that the court dismiss all the defense’s motions. It also filed a notice of appearance adding Matthew M. Graves, U.S. Attorney, to the prosecution team.

Among Barnett’s charges, they include obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding, and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building, and theft of government.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

You can read more about the motions by clicking here.

