Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea

FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire...
FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire occurred hours after explosions rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Saturday.(Source: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian state-backed media are reporting that a fire has occurred on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula.

RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge.

Images shared on social media purported to show fire and damage to the span.

The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified.

The crossing is a pair of road and rail bridges that Russia built after it seized and annexed Crimea from Ukraine in violation of international law in 2014.

The fire occurred hours after explosions rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that the early-morning explosions were the result of missile strikes in the center of the city. He said that the blasts sparked fires at one of the city’s medical institutions and a nonresidential building. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique dining experience is coming to Northeast Arkansas.
Korean restaurant opening in Jonesboro
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
A judge left this critique for her daughter saying, “tan a tad too dark for her age.”
‘Tan is a tad too dark:’ Pageant judge leaves critique on biracial girl
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
A man who police said was driving while intoxicated when he crossed the center line and killed...
Man involved in fatal crash receives probation

Latest News

FILE - National Guard members take a staircase toward the U.S. Capitol building before a...
National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace
FILE - In this image taken from video, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets prepare to...
North Korea says US carrier’s return aggravates tensions
Golden Hurricane fall at Fort Smith Northside
2022 FFN: Jonesboro falls at Fort Smith Northside
Raiders win to move to 5-1
2022 FFN: Nettleton beats Paragould, Raiders improve to 5-1