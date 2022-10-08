Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says

A horse owner in Utah says one of his animals has returned home after running with wild mustangs for eight years. (Source: KUTV)
By KUTV Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) - A Utah man says he has been reunited with his horse after missing his animal for the last eight years.

Shane Adams said his horse Mongo wandered away years ago while camping in the desert. He thought he would never see his four-legged companion again.

That was until Bureau of Land Management agents recently found Mongo running with a herd of wild mustangs.

“I mean, it’s crazy. Even after being wild for eight years, he still acts like the same horse. He acts like nothing ever happened,” Adams said.

Mongo was ready to saddle up once returning home and has reportedly shown no signs of the wild and free years he spent running with the herd.

Mongo is now about 18 years old and perhaps a few hundred pounds underweight. But Adams said he would feed him extra hay and oats to get him back to a healthy weight.

Copyright 2022 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Jonesboro Police Department incident report
TENANT TROUBLE: Woman searches for a new home after falling victim to renters scam
A judge left this critique for her daughter saying, “tan a tad too dark for her age.”
‘Tan is a tad too dark:’ Pageant judge leaves critique on biracial girl
An example of the rainbow fentanyl being found across the country, and law enforcement said...
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas

Latest News

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
Review: Dolphins followed protocol with Tagovailoa’s injury
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FILE - U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, top right, participates with other U.S. and...
North Korea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-South Korea drills
A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
3 injured in shooting outside of Ohio high school football game