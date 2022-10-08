Police investigate early morning homicide

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say they are investigating a Saturday morning homicide in Crittenden County.

According to a West Memphis Police Department media release, at 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 8, Officers responded to calls of a person being shot in the 1600 block of Scottwood Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Jakeya Hampton from West Memphis in the driver’s seat of a grey Kia Optima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS was called to the scene, but Hampton died from her injuries.

Detectives have started an investigation into Hampton’s death.

Anybody that knows anything regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

Region 8 News will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

