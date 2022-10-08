Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

TENANT TROUBLE: Woman searches for a new home after falling victim to renters scam

By Imani Williams
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One woman is left looking for a new place to call home after being taken advantage of.

“We just in, oh, I was in shock,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified, after becoming a victim of what she is calling a scam by squatters.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report, offices were called to West Forest Street on Thursday, Oct. 6 after a man reported people were living in his late grandmother’s home. He was in the process of obtaining the home through probate court.

When police arrived, the woman, who will be referred to as Jane, was living there.

“I told him, ‘Yes, I brought my lease’. I showed him my lease, showed my paperwork. It was just shocking,” she said.

According to the report, the lease had several abbreviated words which made the officer believe it was fake.

Jane said she originally lived near the home on West Forest Street and dreamed of staying there. After she saw it was vacant, she tried to reach out to the owners.

“I kept leaving notes on it, and then finally, someone contacted me, and then I rented the house I thought,” Jane said.

She said she was contacted by someone who said they were the owner, and after a conversation, she was given a lease and the agreement was to fix the house up.

Jane explained there was a lot of cleaning and improvements that needed to be made to the home. Those fixes cost her around $2,000 since her family moved into the home.

She said the lease agreement stated she would start paying $400 a month in Jan. 2023, but then on Thursday, the scam came to light.

“I just couldn’t believe it had happened,” Jane said. “Then when I saw the landlord himself and he didn’t look like the guy I hadn’t rented from, that was even, it was devastating.”

She said this could happen to anyone and double-checking information could have saved her money and time

“You wouldn’t ever think of that, but make sure their ID matches who they really are,” Jane said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique dining experience is coming to Northeast Arkansas.
Korean restaurant opening in Jonesboro
A judge left this critique for her daughter saying, “tan a tad too dark for her age.”
‘Tan is a tad too dark:’ Pageant judge leaves critique on biracial girl
A man who police said was driving while intoxicated when he crossed the center line and killed...
Man involved in fatal crash receives probation
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say

Latest News

According to content partner KNWA, on Thursday, Oct. 6, the prosecution responded to those...
Government files opposition to Gravette man’s Jan. 6 motions
Dayla Ferrer pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping in Hot Springs Federal Court on...
Woman accused of kidnapping Hot Springs teen pleads guilty
The 30-year-old tradition has many vendors, rides, food, and much more, and is always held the...
30-year-old tradition to be held in Poinsett County
On Friday, Oct. 7, the USDA made the confirmation following an investigation in collaboration...
Case of avian flu confirmed in Arkansas commercial poultry flock