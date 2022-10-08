TENANT TROUBLE: Woman searches for a new home after falling victim to renters scam

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One woman is left looking for a new place to call home after being taken advantage of.

“We just in, oh, I was in shock,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified, after becoming a victim of what she is calling a scam by squatters.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report, offices were called to West Forest Street on Thursday, Oct. 6 after a man reported people were living in his late grandmother’s home. He was in the process of obtaining the home through probate court.

When police arrived, the woman, who will be referred to as Jane, was living there.

“I told him, ‘Yes, I brought my lease’. I showed him my lease, showed my paperwork. It was just shocking,” she said.

According to the report, the lease had several abbreviated words which made the officer believe it was fake.

Jane said she originally lived near the home on West Forest Street and dreamed of staying there. After she saw it was vacant, she tried to reach out to the owners.

“I kept leaving notes on it, and then finally, someone contacted me, and then I rented the house I thought,” Jane said.

She said she was contacted by someone who said they were the owner, and after a conversation, she was given a lease and the agreement was to fix the house up.

Jane explained there was a lot of cleaning and improvements that needed to be made to the home. Those fixes cost her around $2,000 since her family moved into the home.

She said the lease agreement stated she would start paying $400 a month in Jan. 2023, but then on Thursday, the scam came to light.

“I just couldn’t believe it had happened,” Jane said. “Then when I saw the landlord himself and he didn’t look like the guy I hadn’t rented from, that was even, it was devastating.”

She said this could happen to anyone and double-checking information could have saved her money and time

“You wouldn’t ever think of that, but make sure their ID matches who they really are,” Jane said.

