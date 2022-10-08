Energy Alert
WMPD investigates barricade situation(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - There was a barricade situation Saturday afternoon, according to West Memphis Police Department.

The barricade occurred on East Broadway Avenue.

Police have not confirmed if this situation is connected to the suspect in the overnight shooting on Scott Wood and Garden Lane.

