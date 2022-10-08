Woman accused of kidnapping Hot Springs teen pleads guilty

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – A woman accused of kidnapping a teen in Hot Springs earlier this year is facing up to life in prison after pleading guilty in court.

Content partner KNWA reported that Dayla Ferrer pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping in Hot Springs Federal Court on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the plea deal, a felony count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping was dropped.

Ferrer initially pleaded not guilty to several charges including kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first-degree false imprisonment, and first-degree battery.

Ferrer, along with Samuel Wayne Bolling Jr., was accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old in April. Police said the teen was heading to her vehicle after leaving work when the kidnapping happened. She was located safely a day after.

Bolling pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first-degree false imprisonment, and first-degree battery. His trial on the kidnapping and conspiracy charges is set for Nov. 29 in federal court.

