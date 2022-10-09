11 Harding races past Southern Nazarene

Six rushing touchdowns, a passing touchdown and a kickoff return touchdown resulted in Harding’s highest-scoring output of the season, and the 11th-ranked Bisons defeated Southern Nazarene 56-28 Saturday in Great American Conference action at SNU Football Field.

Harding improved to 5-1 overall and in conference and remained undefeated in five games in Bethany. It was Southern Nazarene’s fifth straight home loss dating to last season.

The Bisons rushed for 308 yards and quarterback Cole Keylon passed for a season-high 161 yards for a 469-yard total.

Harding took advantage of two Southern Nazarene turnovers and recovered an onside kick in the first half, and Will Fitzhugh and Chauncey Martin both scored two touchdowns as the Bisons led the Crimson Storm 35-14 at halftime.

After Southern Nazarene took a 7-0 lead, Harding scored touchdowns on five of its six first half drives. The only one that did not result in a touchdown was a fumble at the SNU 1-yard line.

Fitzhugh scored on a 4-yard run on Harding’s first possession. A Southern Nazarene fumble recovered by Harding’s Dre Hall led to the Bisons’s second score, an 18-yard run on a pitch to Jhalen Spicer to make the score 21-7.

Harding recovered the ensuing onside kick, and scored two plays later Martin scored from 5 yards out to lead 28-7 with 4:37 left in the half.

Southern Nazarene cut the lead to 28-14 with just over two minutes to go before halftime, but Harding answered with a six-play, 64-yard drive with Fitzhugh scoring from 2 yards out with 41 seconds left before the break.

Harding led 35-14 at halftime and opened the second half with an 89-yard kickoff return touchdown from Kendale Allen that pushed the score to 42-14. It was Harding’s first kickoff return touchdown since Corey Bassett ran one back against Central Missouri in the 2016 national playoffs.

Harding scored its first passing touchdown of the game on its next drive. On the ninth play of a 60-yard drive, Cole Keylon connected with Zach Smith on a 20-yard scoring strike to boost the Bisons to a 49-14 lead with 5:58 left in the third.

Southern Nazarene used a short punt to score on a 23-yard drive with 9:25 left, cutting Harding’s lead to 49-21.

Harding’s sixth rushing TD came on a 54-yard sprint from slot back Easton Miller, his first career touchdown, with 7:20 left in the game.

Defensively, Patrick Healy and Clark Griffin led Harding with five tackles each. Griffin had 1.5 TFL and a forced fumble. Cade Pugh had three tackles and a fumble recovery. Devonte Manning had three tackles, including a TFL, and a forced fumble. Dre Hall had two tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Harding returns to First Security Stadium next Saturday to host Henderson State for a 2 p.m. kickoff. Henderson State lost 31-10 to East Central in Ada.

