Arkansas State football falls to James Madison

The Red Wolves fell to the Dukes 42-20 Saturday night
The Red Wolves fell to the Dukes 42-20 Saturday night
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Red Wolves football trailed by 8 with 10:21 remaining.

But James Madison pulled away to beat Arkansas State 42-20 in Jonesboro. Quarterback Todd Centeio threw for 394 yards and 4 touchdowns. JMU racked up 598 yards of total offense. Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 158 yards and 2 scores. The Dukes stay perfect on the season, they’re now 5-0 overall, 3-0 in SBC.

The Red Wolves committed no penalties, it’s the first time that’s occurred in a game in 22 years. James Blackman threw for 247 yards and 2 TD. Jeff Foreman and Te’Vailance Hunt had receiving scores in the 2nd half.

A-State drops to 2-4 overall, 1-2 in Sun Belt play. Next up is a trip to Southern Miss. The Red Wolves face the Golden Eagles October 15th at 6:00pm on ESPN+.

