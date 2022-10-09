Arkansas State football falls to James Madison

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Red Wolves football trailed by 8 with 10:21 remaining.

But James Madison pulled away to beat Arkansas State 42-20 in Jonesboro. Quarterback Todd Centeio threw for 394 yards and 4 touchdowns. JMU racked up 598 yards of total offense. Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 158 yards and 2 scores. The Dukes stay perfect on the season, they’re now 5-0 overall, 3-0 in SBC.

The Red Wolves committed no penalties, it’s the first time that’s occurred in a game in 22 years. James Blackman threw for 247 yards and 2 TD. Jeff Foreman and Te’Vailance Hunt had receiving scores in the 2nd half.

A-State drops to 2-4 overall, 1-2 in Sun Belt play. Next up is a trip to Southern Miss. The Red Wolves face the Golden Eagles October 15th at 6:00pm on ESPN+.

