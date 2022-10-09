Large presence of law enforcement in Region 8 town

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A large presence of law enforcement was reported in Brookland Sunday.

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department and Brookland Police Department were at a home on Jody Cove around 1 pm Sunday.

A KAIT reporter spoke with neighbors near the area that stated they heard gunshots and then called 911.

One person is in custody. CCSO is waiting for federal agents to arrive to the scene.

Region 8 News is waiting for more details about this developing situation.

More information will be added to this story once it is available.

