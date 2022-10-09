Energy Alert
Magical era of Cardinals baseball ends with a whimper as Phillies sweep Wild Card Series at Busch

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols looks at the scoreboard after being replaced by a...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols looks at the scoreboard after being replaced by a pinch-runner during the eighth inning in Game 2 of the team's NL wild-card baseball playoff series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It wasn’t your average elimination game. More than merely the fate of the Cardinals’ season on the line Saturday night at Busch Stadium, an entire era of Cardinals baseball weighed upon the St. Louis lineup as it opposed Phillies ace Aaron Nola.

As they had in each of their past three October exits, the Cardinals crumpled offensively under the heft of the moment.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol maneuvered the St. Louis pitching plan with deft and purpose, aggressively turning to his bullpen to maximize the match-ups. As the Cardinals’ pitching plan strained to give the lineup a chance to extend the season, the Philadelphia starter was a workhorse on the other side.

The lineup that featured two of the top four qualifying NL hitters in OPS this season saw those two thunderous bats go a combined 0-for-8 with five strikeouts in an elimination game Saturday as the Cardinals fell 2-0 to the Phillies, clinching the NL Wild Card Series for Philadelphia.

For 6.2 innings, Nola held down a Cardinals offense that ranked fifth in OPS, tied for fifth in runs across MLB during the regular season. It suddenly fell feeble over the final weeks of the season ranking 24th in OPS, 25th in runs scored over the past 30 days. The slump inexplicably extended into the postseason, where stars like Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado were unable to take advantage of the scenario they so deeply craved throughout the summer.

Cardinals pitching battled tooth-and-nail to limit a damaging Phillies lineup. Frequently the victim of a solo home run in his outings, Miles Mikolas surrendered a moonshot to Bryce Harper to lead off the second inning. But he was otherwise clean through four frames.

Marmol aggressively deployed the first relief weapon at his disposal as Mikolas showed signs of further trouble in the fifth. Jordan Montgomery entered with traffic on the bases, and though he permitted a sacrifice fly to right field, it was the only other run the Phillies mustered in the inning—and for the remainder of the game.

The Cardinals had their opportunities to strike against Nola and the Phillies bullpen throughout the intense evening at Busch Stadium but never could deliver the key hit to plate a run. The Cardinals finished the night 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, stranding nine base runners in the game.

After a Corey Dickerson two-out hit in the ninth, the retiring Yadier Molina stood as the Cardinals’ last hope. He extended the season momentarily, lofting a hit to right in the final at-bat of his career. It’s similar to what Albert Pujols did the previous inning, rifling a base hit down the left field line in his swan song for St. Louis. The pair of brothers were both lifted for pinch-runners to frenzied applause from the adoring crowd.

Even in defeat, two of the most iconic Cardinals of all-time crafted indelible final moments. But as Tommy Edman popped one foul on the third base side, where an infielder who began the season in the home team’s dugout raced the catch the final out and end the season of his former club.

Edmundo Sosa secured the baseball, leaping into the air and confirming that St. Louis had finished its final game of a division-championship season without scoring a run. In their last three postseason elimination games dating back to 2020, the Cardinals scored zero, one, and zero runs. The result is particularly tough to swallow for an offense that irrefutably carried St. Louis to this position to begin with.

The Cardinals bullpen in 2022 was good. The defense was elite. The starting pitching got the boost it needed at the deadline. But the Cardinals won the NL Central crown by slugging their way to it.

For two October nights at Busch Stadium, though, the Cardinals’ offense resembled the one that has gotten St. Louis bounced from each October since 2019—a bitter ending to a magical era of Cardinals baseball.

