Man accused of killing woman in West Memphis arrested after barricade

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A man barricaded himself inside a Budget Inn motel for nearly two hours said West Memphis Police.

Police confirmed that the suspect was connected to this morning’s shooting on Scottwood and Garden Lane.

The family and loved ones of 19-year-old Jakeya Hampton stood at the scene to await justice to be served.

“I mean, emotions are everywhere. There are no emotions of how you’re supposed to feel,” said Te’andreya Brown, Hampton’s older sister.

A West Memphis family is in mourning after losing their loved one, Hampton, to gun violence.

“To know her is to love her from real life, like for real. She doesn’t mess with anybody and anybody that knows her, knows that she does not mess with anyone,” said Brown.

According to West Memphis police, investigators said Saturday around 1 a.m. Hampton’s body was found in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima riddled with multiple gunshot wounds on the intersection of Scottwood and Garden Lane.

In a surveillance video, you’ll see Hampton’s car pulling up then stopping and later a Singleton fleeing from the passenger side after firing multiple shots.

First responders were called to the scene, but Hampton did not survive her injuries.

Action News 5: Who was the suspect that they just arrested?

“Somebody that was supposed to love and protect her,” said her cousin Diamond Parker.

A resident, Delois Crayton, in the community says in 27 years of living there she’s never experienced anything like this before.

“I pray for her family. I feel really bad about this it really shocked me to hear about this because that’s something we never hear of that happened. It’s never been anything like that. I was really surprised by it, I feel bad for her family,” said Crayton.

According to West Memphis police, Singleton is charged with first-degree murder.

Hampton’s death marks the seventh homicide this year, compared to six last year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.