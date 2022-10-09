Small town festival, big time turnout

WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds of people were in Weiner Saturday, celebrating the 46th annual Arkansas Rice Festival.

Weiner is a town with less than 1,000 people, but every year the small farming community bands together to put on the Arkansas Rice Festival, keeping a long-standing tradition alive.

For Weiner Mayor Mike Frasier this festival means a lot, as a Weiner native, he’s gotten to see how much the festival has grown since he was a kid.

“It was strictly rice and it was all about rice, and we slowly expanded to include car shows and cookoffs,” said Frasier.

The town may be small but residents take pride in the festival and love to see the amount of attention it receives.

“The festival creates a sense of pride that this city was built on,” said Frasier.

With all the extra foot traffic in the small farming community, the town gets to see more tax revenue from all the vendors.

“Economically, well economically it is fantastic,” said Fraiser. “We do not have a lot of extra tax revenue but through our vendors and their sales.”

Along with the free rice and music, another tradition of the Rice Festival is the wiener dog races.

Small wiener dogs are brought from all over the area, this year a total of 16 dogs participated in the look-alike competition and the annual dog races.

“The weenie dog races, if you have never seen them, it is a pretty cool thing to watch. It is really neat,” said Jeremy Kimble, Rice Festival president.

Kimble has been the president of the festival for the past couple of years, but he has been coming to the festival for decades.

Kimble said he remembers how excited he was as a kid to go to the festival and watch the dog races and eat food.

“We used to have rice wrestling and I have always wanted to bring that back; I think that would be cool,” said Kimble.

Just like most festivals, the city took a year off due to the Coronavirus virus pandemic, but Weiner picked up right where it left off last year.

“Last year was not as strong as we would have liked it, but this year is making up for it substantially,” said Frasier.

The festival is growing each year, and Frasier said they expected at least 5,000 people to attend the festival.

The festival is hosted on the second weekend of October every year around harvest season, so some of the events would not be possible without the hard work of the farmers.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.