Walk, run, roll to help the disabled

By Jace Passmore
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens came out to walk, run, and roll for our community’s disabled.

Saturday was the second annual Walk-Run-Roll Family and Pet Walk hosted by the Jonesboro Human Development Center.

The family-friendly event welcomed all, even your furry friends.

Some residents attending the event say they go weeks without seeing someone they know, this event brought the community out and encouraged the support of those in our community who need it most.

Along with showing support to our disabled community, the event’s main goal is to raise money to help these residents that struggle with their funds.

“And let them participate and walk with them, is the highlight of their life, the residents love doing anything that is going to bring new people out and give them an adventure,” said Cynthia Wilson, volunteer coordinator with the Jonesboro Human Development Center. “The residents enjoy it, they love seeing new people, and they make new friends and love having the dogs out.”

Wilson said that residents look forward to events like this one where they get the opportunity to make new friends.

The walk ended at the Southside Sports Complex where activities like face painting, baggo, and coloring pages were set up for everyone to enjoy.

Wilson said she plans to host the Walk-Run-Roll Family and Pet Walk every October and hopes attendance will continue to grow.

