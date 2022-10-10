A-State soccer’s win streak snapped at ULM

MONROE, La. (KAIT) - Two first half goals were enough as ULM downed the Arkansas State women’s soccer team 2-1 Sunday afternoon at Brown Stadium.

ULM moves to 10-3-2 (2-3-1 Sun Belt) on the season and snaps the four-game win streak for the Red Wolves dropping A-State to 6-5-2 (4-2-0 Sun Belt).

The Wahawks took the lead in the 30th minute off a free kick. Inge Konst served the free kick just outside the penalty area on the left side and found Lena Goppel for the quick touch near the goaline for the marker at 29:12. Just before halftime, ULM made it a 2-0 lead. It was Konst connecting with Goppel once more after Goppel gathered a rebound and slotted it to the bottom right corner for the goal.

Abigail Miller cut the deficit in half with just under 10 minutes to play. Haley Husted took the ball away near midfield and served it to the left side where Miller took two quick touches and drilled it past the ULM keeper for her first goal of the season. With four minutes to play, Paula Guba was issued a second yellow card in the match, putting the Warhawks a player short for the remainder of the game. McKenzie Robinson got a shot on goal in the final 20 seconds, but Mickaela Leal came up with the save and an ensuing foul whistled against A-State ended the match.

ULM finished with a 16-11 shots advantage, 6-3 in shots on goal. Olivia Luther started and had two saves while Damaris Deschaine had two saves in the second half. A-State was whistled for 12 fouls to the Warhawks seven and ULM had a 3-2 edge in corner kicks.

A-State plays three of its final four regular season matches at home beginning with an Oct. 16 contest against Georgia State at the A-State Soccer Park. First kick is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on ESPN+. For the latest on A-State women’s soccer, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.