Arkansas gas prices jump 20 cents

After months of slowly declining prices, gasoline shot up nearly 20 cents in the last week.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After months of slowly declining prices, gasoline shot up nearly 20 cents in the last week.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Arkansas rose 19.5 cents to $3.38. That’s 25.1 cents higher than motorists paid a month ago and 47.1 cents a gallon higher than last year.

The national average rose 13.8 cents a gallon in the last week to $3.92. The national price of diesel also increased 18.0 cents a gallon to $5.04.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, attributed the sudden jumps to OPEC cutting oil production by two million barrels a day.

“We’ve seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week,” he said.

He does not expect to see much improvement in prices in the coming days and weeks ahead.

To find the cheapest gas prices in your area, visit the Region 8 Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

