Breast Cancer Awareness Month, survivor spreads awareness

RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas woman shares her experience with breast cancer and what she does to spread awareness.

It has been four years since Kathy Gray of Ravenden received the worse news of her life, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Breast Cancer.

The day Gray got that call she was working, it was just a typical day for her.

Rod Lawrence is Gray’s nephew and he is very close with his aunt. He was there when she received the call.

“I happened to be there that day whenever the phone call came, and I will never forget the terror in her eyes,” said Lawrence.

Rob spent a lot of time with his aunt, even now they now live right across the street from one another.

“Every morning the weather is good we have coffee on the porch, and we just have a bond,” said Lawrence.

During Kathy’s treatment at NEA Baptist Hospital, Gray thought of ways to bring awareness to the disease but also honor those who have battled with it.

Breast cancer awareness uses pink ribbons, so that’s what she decided to use.

It is now a tradition for Gray and her family to go around Ravenden and hang up pink ribbons.

Lawrence still remembers the first day they decided to start the ribbon hanging, it was a warm October day and his aunt had just gotten back from treatment. Lawrence said that before he knew it they were making ribbons and hanging them around town.

“I was helping her make ribbons and we were driving around and walking around hanging ribbons, and we started off with a few, and every year we have added more,” said Lawrence.

Finding cancer early increases your chances of beating it, according to the University of Pittsburg Medical Center (UPMC), breast cancer has a 99% 5-year survival rate when found before it spreads.

Gray said that maybe just one of these ribbons will end up saving a life.

“And if you feel something, that does not feel right, do not wait, and even if you go to the doctor and they are like no it’s nothing,” said Lawrence. “Better to be safe than sorry.”

Gray said the amount of family and community support helped her beat cancer, that support base helps so much, and without it, the journey would have been totally different.

“You know, I think that if you do not have that support, it would be even more of an extreme thing to go through,” said Gray.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation encourages giving yourself a breast self-exam once a month.

If you feel that something is off or notice a lump in your breast or armpit, contact a physician immediately and schedule a mammogram.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.