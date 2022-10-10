Comedian Katt Williams coming to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Comedy legend Katt Williams will bring his “2023 and Me Tour” to the Natural State next February.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday the comedian will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in North Little Rock.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Prices range from $63 to $254.

Tickets can be purchased at the Simmons Bank Arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.

