Comedian Katt Williams coming to Arkansas

Comedy legend Katt Williams will bring his “2023 and Me Tour” to the Natural State next February.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Comedy legend Katt Williams will bring his “2023 and Me Tour” to the Natural State next February.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday the comedian will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in North Little Rock.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Prices range from $63 to $254.

Tickets can be purchased at the Simmons Bank Arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.

