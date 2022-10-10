Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Explosions rock Kyiv in apparent missile strikes

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.(AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

The explosions were heard by AP journalists and appeared to be the result of missiles strikes.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitchko reported explosions in the city’s central Shevchenko district. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro Police Department incident report
TENANT TROUBLE: Woman searches for a new home after falling victim to renters scam
Scene on Jody Cove
Large presence of law enforcement in Region 8 town
Police investigate early morning homicide
An example of the rainbow fentanyl being found across the country, and law enforcement said...
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
Dayla Ferrer pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping in Hot Springs Federal Court on...
Woman accused of kidnapping Hot Springs teen pleads guilty

Latest News

FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West’s Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts
Dionne Williamson, of Patuxent River, Md., grooms Woody before her riding lesson at Cloverleaf...
As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health
Scene on Jody Cove
Large presence of law enforcement in Region 8 town
A wreath hangs on Kathy's garage door to show that she beat breast cancer once.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month, survivor shares her experience