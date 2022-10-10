Jonesboro church spreads kindness across the community

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Church services were shortened Sunday morning at Southwest Church of Christ.

That’s because members chose to carry a message of compassion and kindness throughout Jonesboro, through an annual community service event known as “Overflow.”

This year, the church put together over 30 community service projects which allowed members to spread out and work at various locations.

Over 100 meals were made for shut-ins and the homeless.

Volunteers painted, prayed for the community in front of the Craighead County Courthouse, built a wheelchair ramp, cleared rights-of-way of debris, made teddy bears for children at local hospitals who were recovering from surgery, all the way to giving away gift cards for groceries and gas.

“I let her know that we were going to be putting $20 of gas in her truck,” Toby Selby, Overflow volunteer said of a woman that was given a gift card at the Kum and Go on Johnson Avenue across from Arkansas State University. “She just got quiet for a moment and she let me know that she was only going to be able to put $5 in and so she was very grateful that she was getting $20 instead of $5.”

Other volunteers helped with big projects that required heavy lifting or specialty skills.

