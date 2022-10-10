Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro church spreads kindness across the community

By Diana Davis
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Church services were shortened Sunday morning at Southwest Church of Christ.

That’s because members chose to carry a message of compassion and kindness throughout Jonesboro, through an annual community service event known as “Overflow.”

This year, the church put together over 30 community service projects which allowed members to spread out and work at various locations.

Over 100 meals were made for shut-ins and the homeless.

Volunteers painted, prayed for the community in front of the Craighead County Courthouse, built a wheelchair ramp, cleared rights-of-way of debris, made teddy bears for children at local hospitals who were recovering from surgery, all the way to giving away gift cards for groceries and gas.

“I let her know that we were going to be putting $20 of gas in her truck,” Toby Selby, Overflow volunteer said of a woman that was given a gift card at the Kum and Go on Johnson Avenue across from Arkansas State University. “She just got quiet for a moment and she let me know that she was only going to be able to put $5 in and so she was very grateful that she was getting $20 instead of $5.”

Over 100 meals were prepared and passed out to the homeless.

Other volunteers helped with big projects that required heavy lifting or specialty skills.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Jody Cove
Large presence of law enforcement in Region 8 town
An example of the rainbow fentanyl being found across the country, and law enforcement said...
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Jonesboro Police Department incident report
TENANT TROUBLE: Woman searches for a new home after falling victim to renters scam
Police investigate early morning homicide

Latest News

Southwest Church of Christ "Overflow"
Southwest Church of Christ "Overflow"
A wreath hangs on Kathy's garage door to show that she beat breast cancer once.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month, survivor shares her experience
Buckets of fresh rice waits for a festival goer to walk up and give it a try.
Small town festival, big time turnout
A walker approaches the part to celebrate and help raise funds.
Walk, run, roll to help the disabled