Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Low Mississippi River stalls Nucor barge shipments

With the Mississippi River approaching near-record low depths, the nation’s largest steelmaker...
With the Mississippi River approaching near-record low depths, the nation’s largest steelmaker located in Mississippi County is pulling the plug on barge shipments.((Source: KAIT))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - With the Mississippi River approaching near-record low levels, the nation’s largest steelmaker located in Mississippi County is pulling the plug on barge shipments.

According to Bloomberg.com, Nucor Corp. announced it will not load barges for a few weeks to avoid having material stuck on the river.

The decision comes after the largest U.S. barge operator, Ingram Barge Co., “declared force majeure on some shipments due to low-water conditions disrupting normal operations through the river.”

With barge companies no longer taking orders, Bloomberg noted that companies are paying a premium to move everything from steel and aluminum to grain by rail and truck at prices nearly five times higher than by barge.

“Shipments of coal and petroleum also have been rerouted,” Monday’s article noted. “But these other modes of transportation aren’t an effective solution.”

“One 15-barge tow has the same freight capacity as 940 semi-trucks,” Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, was quoted as saying. “However, this efficiency is predicated on normal water conditions, which, unfortunately, do not currently exist.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Jody Cove
Large presence of law enforcement in Region 8 town
Jonesboro Police Department incident report
TENANT TROUBLE: Woman searches for a new home after falling victim to renters scam
An example of the rainbow fentanyl being found across the country, and law enforcement said...
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
Police investigate early morning homicide
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

After months of slowly declining prices, gasoline shot up nearly 20 cents in the last week.
Arkansas gas prices jump 20 cents
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Tyson's consolidation of corporate offices is intended to allow for closer collaboration and no...
Tyson Foods consolidates corporate offices to Arkansas, leaves Chicago
A unique dining experience is coming to Northeast Arkansas.
Korean restaurant opening in Jonesboro