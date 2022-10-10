Northeast Arkansans for Animals provides low cost clinic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A deadline is approaching for those who want to register for a low-cost vaccination clinic.

Northeast Arkansans for Animals is hosting a vaccination clinic on Saturday, October 15 and said the deadline to register was 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12.

Director Wannda Turner said the clinic will provide a variety of shots.

“We see dogs and cats for four hours and they get rabies, five in one, Bordetella, Three in One and a heartworm test. Each of those are only ten dollars apiece. So, at the most they’ll spend is 40 dollars.”

She said this clinic is important for those who needed the low cost because not keeping up with shots could cause them to lose their pets.

“State law says your dog or cat must be current on rabies or you can get fined. We have managed to keep rabies out of Craighead County for 16 years,” Turner said.

She said the support from many has allowed the organization to give back in the form of life-saving clinics.

“I just want to say that without the community’s support, the volunteers, Jonesboro Animal Control, the City of Jonesboro -- we would not be able to have done 150 clinics in 16 years.”

Turner said that she’s happy to provide the service for those who may not be able to afford it, as it can sometimes mean the difference between having or not having a pet.

“At the end of the clinic, by the time we get everything picked up, we’re all exhausted but it’s the best exhausted I ever am,” she said.

For anyone wanting to bring their pets to the clinic, pre-register by 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 15. No walk-ins will be allowed.

The link is https://form.jotform.com/222633527594158.

