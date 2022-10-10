Energy Alert
Oct. 10: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are starting the workweek on the warm side. Highs today will be back in the 80s and those temperatures should stay with us through Wednesday.

Also, there’s a slight chance of rain on Monday afternoon. A cold front comes in on Wednesday night which will give us a better chance of picking up 0.25-0.50″ of rainfall by Thursday morning.

High temperatures will cool back into the 70s and lows will be in the 40s. Looking long-range, a shot of ever cooler air could move in by the beginning of next week.

How about highs in the lower 60s? It’s something to keep an eye on.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

This November, voters could change the state constitution to include a religious freedom amendment.

A violent Saturday night in Little Rock left one person dead and two others injured.

One man is in custody after an incident in Brookland on Sunday.

A Northeast Arkansas woman shares her experience with breast cancer and what she does to spread awareness.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

