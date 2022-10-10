Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash

Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.(Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre)
By WCAX News Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A man in Vermont died after he crashed into a cow while speeding, which caused him to wreck, according to police.

Police said 48-year-old Jason St. Pierre was speeding on Route 105 Sunday night in a luxury sedan when he hit a cow standing in the roadway.

A 30-year-old passenger was in his car at the time and said he was doing more than 100 miles per hour when they crashed.

WCAX reports a nurse rushed in to help St. Pierre and told 911 dispatchers that he died at the scene. EMS crews tried to revive St. Pierre when they arrived but were unsuccessful.

The cow was also killed in the crash and authorities are looking for the animal’s owner.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Jody Cove
Large presence of law enforcement in Region 8 town
A woman died, and a man suffered serious injuries Friday in a head-on crash.
Woman killed in head-on collision
Jonesboro Police Department incident report
TENANT TROUBLE: Woman searches for a new home after falling victim to renters scam
Police investigate early morning homicide
An example of the rainbow fentanyl being found across the country, and law enforcement said...
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas

Latest News

Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Search continues for toddler missing for more than 5 days
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Twitter, Instagram block Kanye West over antisemitic posts
Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites...
Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement