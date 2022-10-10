Energy Alert
Spencer's returning to Jonesboro(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than two years after a tornado destroyed its Jonesboro store, Spencer’s is returning.

The new store will be located in Caraway Commons next to Hallmark.

On March 28, 2020, an EF-3 tornado tore through the heart of The Mall at Turtle Creek, forcing several businesses to relocate or close permanently.

The damage was so great that the mall was razed, but the community has begun to see some of the lost stores pop back up.

