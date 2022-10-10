Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/7/22)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on October 7th, 2022.

Valley View (Matt McMullen TD)

Nominee #1 is Valley View. Matt McMullen scored the tying touchdown in overtime. The Blazers beat Wynne 21 - 20 in the FFN Game of the Week.

Gosnell (Reid Shelton TD pass to Tedarian Partee)

Nominee #2 is Gosnell. Reid Shelton to Tedarian Partee, he’ll break three tackles and he’s off for a touchdown. The Pirates beat Trumann 26 - 20.

Hoxie (Sage Treadwell TD pass to Kayden Glenn)

Nominee #3 is Hoxie. Sage Treadwell threads it to Kayden Glenn, 7 snag, spin cycle, and stretch for 6. The Mustangs beat Corning 42-0.

East Poinsett County (Cooper Argo jump pass TD to Tyler Moore)

Our final nominee is East Poinsett County. Cooper Argo delivered a jump pass like Tim Tebow, Tyler Moore had the snag and score. The Warriors beat Cross County 44 - 12 to move to 6-0.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN MONDAY 8:00AM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

You can vote starting Monday at 8am on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school

