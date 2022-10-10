Energy Alert
Woman killed in head-on collision

A woman died, and a man suffered serious injuries Friday in a head-on crash.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman died, and a man suffered serious injuries Friday in a head-on crash.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 5:37 p.m. Oct. 7 on State Highway 263 in rural Stone County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Paydan Biram Stewart, 24, of Prim was southbound when his 2022 Toyota Tundra crossed the double yellow line.

Stewart’s truck collided head-on with a northbound 2020 Kia Soul driven by 33-year-old Ashton Rae Woods of Fairfield Bay.

Woods died in the collision.

Stewart was injured and taken to UAMS-Little Rock.

