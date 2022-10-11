Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

A-State Athletics to award grants as part of Extra Yard for Teachers initiative

By A-State Athletics
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Athletics Department has announced it will award grants to six area teachers in conjunction with the “Extra Yard for Teachers” initiative and that applications for those grants are currently being accepted.

As part of the College Football Playoff Foundation, “Extra Yard for Teachers” is the largest sports entity specifically designed to support educators.  A-State is teaming up with the Sun Belt Conference and CFP to give out six awards of $1,000 each.  Those funds will be used for classroom projects of the winning applicants’ choice.

Applications are being accepted now and must be completed by Oct. 24.  Winners will be notified that week and recognized during Arkansas State’s home football game with South Alabama on Oct. 29.

To fill out the online application, go to AStateRedWolves.com/Teachers.  Applications may be filled out by either the teacher or someone applying on their behalf.

Game tickets, including the Woodard-McAlister Family Club Level, for the Red Wolves’ remaining home games are available for purchase through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online at AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Jody Cove
Large presence of law enforcement in Region 8 town
A woman died, and a man suffered serious injuries Friday in a head-on crash.
Woman killed in head-on collision
Spencer's returning to Jonesboro
Spencer’s returning to Jonesboro
Jonesboro Police Department incident report
TENANT TROUBLE: Woman searches for a new home after falling victim to renters scam
Police investigate early morning homicide

Latest News

Red Wolves look for improvement in 2022
Arkansas State baseball holds fall ball, prepares for 2023 season
Arkansas State WR
Jeff Foreman building connection with James Blackman
Former Red Wolf has a sack in 3 straight weeks.
A-State in the NFL: Davis, McKissic having solid starts to 2022 season
Red Wolves holding Fall Ball throughout October and November
Led by new faces, A-State baseball continues fall ball