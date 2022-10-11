A-State Athletics to award grants as part of Extra Yard for Teachers initiative

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Athletics Department has announced it will award grants to six area teachers in conjunction with the “Extra Yard for Teachers” initiative and that applications for those grants are currently being accepted.

As part of the College Football Playoff Foundation, “Extra Yard for Teachers” is the largest sports entity specifically designed to support educators. A-State is teaming up with the Sun Belt Conference and CFP to give out six awards of $1,000 each. Those funds will be used for classroom projects of the winning applicants’ choice.

Applications are being accepted now and must be completed by Oct. 24. Winners will be notified that week and recognized during Arkansas State’s home football game with South Alabama on Oct. 29.

To fill out the online application, go to AStateRedWolves.com/Teachers. Applications may be filled out by either the teacher or someone applying on their behalf.

Game tickets, including the Woodard-McAlister Family Club Level, for the Red Wolves’ remaining home games are available for purchase through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online at AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets.

