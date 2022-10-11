Energy Alert
A-State in the NFL: Davis, McKissic having solid starts to 2022 season

Former Red Wolf has a sack in 3 straight weeks.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The first month of the NFL season has concluded, and Arkansas State alums have made an impact on the gridiron.

Here’s a look at former Red Wolves in the NFL through week 5.

LB Demario Davis (Saints)

Stats: 5 starts, 28 tackles (15 solo), 2.5 sacks, 2 TFL, 5 QB Hits, 2 Pass Deflections, 1 Fumble Recovery

  • Davis has a sack in each of the last three weeks for the Saints.

RB J.D. McKissic (Commanders)

Stats: 17 rushes, 65 yards, 24 receptions, 159 receiving yards

  • McKissic is second on the Commanders and 4th in the NFL among running backs in receptions.

A-State in the NFL

Demario Davis (Saints LB)

J.D. McKissic (Commanders RB)

William Bradley-King (Commanders DL)

Kirk Merritt (Saints WR, Practice Squad)

Forrest Merrill (Chargers DL, currently on Injured Reserve)

Jerry Jacobs (Lions DB, designated to return from PUP List)

