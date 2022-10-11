Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for Southern Miss

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s another Talkin Tuesday for Arkansas State football.

The Red Wolves begin the 2nd half of the season with a trip to The Rock. Butch Jones’ pack head to Hattiesburg to face Southern Miss. Both teams have 2 wins on the season. USM fell to Troy last week 27 - 10. The Red Wolves and Golden Eagles are still in the mix in a wide open Sun Belt West.

“It’s frustrating at times, it’s humbling at times. But also you can see how close we are to putting everything together,” said head coach Butch Jones. “We have yet to put a complete game together in all 3 phases, or even 1 phase of the ball.” Safety Justin Parks reflected on the state of the Red Wolves. “It’s just been reoccurring that, we just gotta play 4 quarters of football, 60 minutes of football. We just haven’t been doing that. We just gotta keep working on it in practice. It’s not going to happen overnight. But we’ll get there soon.”

One of the A-State storylines in 2022 is injury woes. WR Champ Flemings is back in the fold. “I would say just about back at 100 percent,” he said. “It was tough being banged up for those couple weeks that I missed. I did have to sit out a game. Just being smart about my health and being able to finish the season as healthy as possible. So I definitely feel like I’m back.”

Jones says A-State will be challenged on the road. “Very quick and active defense. They’re big up front. They’ve really made a commitment to the transfer portal up front. A lot of Ole Miss transfers. And then a lot of returning starters in the back end. They do some things schematically with the wildcat, and some really really good receivers. Gore is a really good running back.”

Arkansas State and Southern Miss tee it up Saturday night at 6pm. The SBC matchup will be streamed on ESPN+.

