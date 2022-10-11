Athletic department giving back to educators

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University Athletic Department announced on Oct. 10 a grant that will award $1,000 to six teachers.

The grant comes as part of the “Extra Yard for Teachers” initiative from the College Football Playoff Foundation. Associate Athletic Director for Marketing Brad Bobo explained how the grant came to fruition at the university.

“The College Football Playoff Foundation is the largest sport entity that has a foundation specifically geared towards education. The Sun Belt Conference wanted to get involved in ‘Extra Yard for Teachers.’ All 14 schools had a chance to get involved in this,” he said.

Bobo said that once involved, the university decided how to distribute the fund at the local level.

The application process is currently underway, and Bobo spoke about how it felt to be a part of the process early on.

“What I found out, in less than 24 hours is the hard part will be figuring out which candidate is right. The online applications opened yesterday, and I was getting them all night long and all this morning,” he said.

He also said how important it was to give teachers some extra funds for their classrooms.

“Probably every teacher listening to this or seeing this goes out of pocket to do things in their classroom for their kids, it’s a common tale. So hopefully at least in six cases here we can kind of help alleviate that and provide some funds and then turn right back around and invest in their classroom,” Bobo said.

Applications must be completed by Oct. 24. The application can be completed by the teacher or on behalf of the teacher. Winners will be recognized at the football game against South Alabama on Oct. 29.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.