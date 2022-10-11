Boat knocked off trailer stalls traffic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a Craighead County crash knocked a boat off its trailer Tuesday evening.

According to the Jonesboro desk sergeant, two cars were involved in a crash on Parker Road and Southwest Drive.

An electrical box was damaged in the crash.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Region 8 News Reporter Jace Passmore is at the scene and said the traffic light is out and police are directing traffic.

Passmore also said the boat has been reloaded into the trailer and moved out of the road.

You are urged to use caution if you drive through the area.

