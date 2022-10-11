Changes made to prevent delays ahead of elections

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - In preparation for elections, changes are being made in a Northeast Arkansas county to how election employees are trained.

The changes come after Greene country struggled with delayed results during the primaries in May.

Employees spent the day going through a checklist of items on their voting machines to try and make sure there are no hiccups on election day.

“We check everything from the power cords to unlocking the machines and putting them in voter mode anything like that we have a checklist,” said Carolyn Collins. “Each one of us signs off that we actually checked it for its accuracy.”

Collins is a commissioner with Greene County Election commission and said she knows there were issues back in May but stressed the time off due to COVID made people a little rusty.

“You have to remember that poll workers haven’t actually had an election for two years,” Collins said. “Also, as the population of our poll workers gets aged, we have to have younger poll workers to step in and help us out.”

Collins added they are understaffed just like a lot of other organizations but hopes that will not affect them come election day.

“Right now, we don’t have an election coordinator,” Collins said. “That is why the election commission has had to take a bigger part in the election this year.”

Collins said they are bringing in judges and the sheriffs of the elections for extra training ahead of early voting Oct. 24.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.